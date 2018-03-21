Who is the youngest player to win the Masters?

It is an incredible feat whenever anyone wins the Masters. Just ask Sergio Garcia, who got the job done in 2017, at age 37 and in his 19th time playing the event.

It's even more incredible when a player wins the Masters before their 25th birthday. Only four people have pulled off that feat, Tiger Woods being the youngest ever.

Woods won the Masters three and a half months after turning 21, at the 1997 Masters. He happened to do so in record-breaking fashion, winning by 12 shots after shooting 18 under. That record was put in jeopardy in 2014 when Jordan Spieth was playing in the final pairing as a 20-year-old. While Bubba Watson would go on to win that year, Spieth returned in 2015 and became the second 21-year-old to win the green jacket, matching Woods's record of 18 under.

Is Woods's record age (21 years, 3 months, 14 days) in jeopardy in 2018? Probably not. All current invitees younger than Woods are amateurs.