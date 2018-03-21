Luke List hardly used a putter yet still took reigning player of the year Justin Thomas to the final hole of their matchup at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Wednesday.

Thomas and List — who faced off in a playoff at The Honda Classic three weeks ago (Thomas won) — were one of the first matches off to begin the round robin portion of the Match Play. Thomas ended up winning 2 up, but List gave him all he could handle despite using a wedge as a putter for more than half his round.

"I was walking off the 6th tee, and I was a little unhappy about the way I was feeling, a little under the weather," said List, who was 2 down at the time. "And I thought it was like a brush area and I just kind of swiped my putter, and it turned out to be a wall. It bent like a fraction of an inch. So unfortunately I couldn't use it the rest of the way. Stupid on my part." (Since List didn't damage his club in the normal course of play, he was not allowed to get a new putter.)

Thomas went 3 up after seven, yet List, the No. 60 seed vs. the second-seeded Thomas, hung around. He won three of four holes from 13 to 16 to cut Thomas' lead to 1 up through 16, and after they both parred the 17th List had a chance to eke out a miraculous halve. Thomas, however, blasted his tee shot into the greenside bunker on 18, knocked it close from the sand and made birdie to win 2 up.

The winner of each of the 16 groups after Friday advances to Saturday's Round of 16.

Below is how List won on 15 and 16 and Thomas' match-clinching bunker shot on 18.

