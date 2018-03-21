Ah, the joys of match play.

With Luke List staring down a birdie putt, Justin Thomas descended into the hazard short of No. 9 at Austin Country Club during their opening round WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play showdown for what spectators assumed was a desperation attempt at salvaging the hole.

It ended up being a lot better than that: After climbing down the rock wall surrounding the hazard, Thomas' hack from the hay ended up, well, really good. See for yourself:

Thomas would go on to make the par putt to halve the hole and remain 3 up against List. If watching Thomas get up and down wasn't back-breaking enough for List, he had worse problems to deal with: he bent his putter on the 7th hole and was forced to use a wedge on the greens the rest of the round.