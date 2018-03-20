Viewer's guide: TV schedule, format and purse for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The best players in the world return to Texas for the third World Golf Championships event of the season, and Dustin Johnson is back to defend his title.

Last year, Johnson beat Jon Rahm 1 up in finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to win his third consecutive event. Bill Haas was third, beating Hideto Tanihara 2 and 1.

The format is the same as last year: Sixty-four players are divided into 16 groups of four based on their world ranking, and everyone in the pod plays each other Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The winner of each group advances to Saturday's Round of 16, where single-elimination begins. Saturday afternoon will also have the quarterfinals, and Sunday is reserved for the semifinals, finals and third-place match.

The players that make up the 16 groups can be found here.

What: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Where: Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

When: Wednesday-Sunday, March 21-25

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson

TV Schedule (ET)

Wednesday: 3-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Thursday: 3-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-7 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 4-8 p.m. (NBC)

Purse: $10 million (Top 16 payout below)

1st: $1.7 million

2nd: $1.072 million

3rd: $695,000

4th: $559,000

5th-8th: $306,000

9th-16th: $163,000