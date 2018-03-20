Despite pleas for match play, a team component, or mixed-gender pairings, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will again feature 72 holes of stroke play competition.

Potential Olympic competitors were informed Monday that both the qualification process and format of the event will remain the same, according to Golf Channel.

The memo sent to PGA Tour players laid out the qualifying process: qualification on the men's side will begin July 1, 2018 and run through June 22, 2020, thus determining the Olympic Golf Rankings. The women's qualification runs from July 8, 2018 to June 29, 2020. The top 59 players from those rankings, in addition to a guaranteed spot for the host country, will make up the 60-player field.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Justin Rose claimed the gold medal for England and the event was received with positive reviews despite the absence of several of the world's top players. Henrik Stenson (silver) and Matt Kuchar (bronze) rounded out the podium.

Inbee Park won the women's gold for South Korea, distancing herself from closest competitors Lydia Ko (silver) and Shanshan Feng (bronze).

The Tokyo Olympics run from July 24-Aug. 9, 2020, and the golf competitions will take place at Kasumigaseki Country Club.