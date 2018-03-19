When did Tiger Woods last win the Masters?

Tiger Woods is making his return to the Masters at Augusta National in 2018, and the excitement is palpable. Woods is one of the greatest Masters champions of all time, having won four times, but when was his most recent Masters victory?

You have to go all the way back to 2005 for the last time Tiger Woods slipped on the green jacket. Woods finished at 12 under that week, taking 276 strokes to make it around Augusta National over four rounds. Chris DiMarco matched Woods's score, and the two faced off in a playoff. Woods went on to win the playoff on the first hole to claim the title.

Previously, Woods won the 1997, 2001, and 2002 Masters tournaments. Of the nine Masters Woods has played since 2005, he has finished in the top 5 six times, and in the top 6 seven times.

Tiger Woods during the 2005 Masters at Augusta National. Getty Images

The 14-time major champion is coming off two solid starts at the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational, which he finished T2 and T5 respectively. He has not won a major championship since 2008, and has not won a PGA Tour event of any kind since late 2015.