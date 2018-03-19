Masters jobs: How to work at Augusta National

If you've ever dreamed of working at Augusta National during the Masters, take heart! It's possible that dream could become reality.

How? According to the Augusta Chronicle, the club started accepting applications for the 2018 Masters in November 2017. Job openings included positions in the concessions, culinary, housekeeping, hospitality and retail sectors.

The only catch: for this year's tournament you have to be at least 16 years old by April 1, 2018. Also — the shifts are long for Masters week, generally lasting 10-12 hours.

Interested in a 2019 position? Keep your eye on the Masters jobs website throughout the year for opportunities to apply.