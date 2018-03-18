WATCH: Tiger Woods making a run at Bay Hill, birdies three of four to start back nine

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images
Tiger Woods is making another run at Bay Hill, a place he has won eight times in his PGA Tour career.
Woods made the turn in nine under, five off the lead, and then made three birdies in a four-hole stretch to jump to 12 under and get within one of co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson.
Check out Woods’s birdies on the 10th, 12th and 13th below, and follow the final round here.
Moving on up the leaderboard. @TigerWoods gets the back nine started off right. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/BLFrJl6voB— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 18, 2018
Another GREAT bunker shot. Another .— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 18, 2018
Tiger Woods is just two back. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/7yVr7hHgrA
A vintage Sunday charge.@TigerWoods is 3 under thru four holes on the back nine. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/0aePOvXVrC— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 18, 2018