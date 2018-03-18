WATCH: Tiger Woods making a run at Bay Hill, birdies three of four to start back nine

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images
By Josh Berhow
Sunday, March 18, 2018

Tiger Woods is making another run at Bay Hill, a place he has won eight times in his PGA Tour career.

Woods made the turn in nine under, five off the lead, and then made three birdies in a four-hole stretch to jump to 12 under and get within one of co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson.

Check out Woods’s birdies on the 10th, 12th and 13th below, and follow the final round here.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now