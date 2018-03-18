Tiger Woods off to strong start in final round at Bay Hill, makes turn tied for 5th

By GOLF WIRE
Sunday, March 18, 2018

Tiger Woods made the turn in two-under 34 during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday at Bay Hill.

Woods, who is nine under overall, started the day five shots behind 54-hole leader Henrik Stenson. Stenson still leads at 14 under and is five ahead of Woods.

Woods birdied both par-5s on the front nine, knocking in short putts on the 4th and 6th. He barely missed his 13-footer for eagle on the latter. He added his third birdie of the day on the par-4 8th, when he stuck his approach to six feet and made the putt. He missed the fairway and green on the par-4 9th, leading to his only bogey of the front nine.

Check out a few of his highlights below, and follow the final round here.

