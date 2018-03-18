WATCH: On fire! Rory McIlroy birdies five of last six to win at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy birdied four consecutive holes and five of his final six at Bay Hill to break away from the pack and win for the first time since 2016.
McIlroy closed the Arnold Palmer Invitational with an eight-under 64, finishing 18 under for the week and beating Bryson DeChambeau by three.
McIlroy started the day two shots behind Henrik Stenson, who held the 54-hole lead at 12 under, but they were tied early on the back nine until McIlroy pulled away. He made birdies on 13, 14, 15 and 16 and added another on 18. You can check them out below.
