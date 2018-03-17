Top Golf News 031718

Saturday, March 17, 2018

Top Golf News of the Day March 17, 2018.

Tour & News
Calling all Masters fans: The last 50 final round broadcasts are now available on YouTube
Instruction
How your 5-iron — yes, your 5-iron — can help your putting stroke
Tour & News
Tiger Woods shoots 69, climbs leaderboard Saturday at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Tour & News
The Other Arnold: Palmer's daughter reflects on the chasm between the brand and the man
Courses and Travel
Winter wonderland: Discovering the transportive powers of the nine-hole public course in Winter Park, Fla.
Instruction
How to pull off the hop and stop pitch
Tour & News
Is it possible for this golf year to get any better? In a word: Yes!
Extra Spin
UNC basketball coach Roy Williams seeks Tiger Woods updates during press conference

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now