Top Golf News 031718

Top Golf News of the Day March 17, 2018.
Tour & News
Calling all Masters fans: The last 50 final round broadcasts are now available on YouTube
Courses and Travel
Winter wonderland: Discovering the transportive powers of the nine-hole public course in Winter Park, Fla.
Tour & News
Tiger Woods shoots 69, climbs leaderboard Saturday at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Tiger Woods offset three bogeys with six birdies Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He cracked the top 10 and knows he'll "have to shoot a low one" Sunday.
0:54
Instruction
How your 5-iron — yes, your 5-iron — can help your putting stroke
Here's a great drill that can help you groove the proper-length stroke from long distance and make those costly three-jacks a thing of the past.
Tour & News
Masters fans who are getting the itch can scratch it by watching the final round broadcasts on YouTube. It's all available, for the first time, on the Masters YouTube channel.
1:06
Instruction
How to pull off the hop and stop pitch
Ever wonder how the pros get their pitches to take one or two bounces and stop dead a few feet from the hole? It's not magic — it's spin. But the Tour guys also don't have a monopoly on it — you, too, have the power to make the ball check up and grab.
0:57
Tour & News
Is it possible for this golf year to get any better? In a word: Yes!
Yes, we’ll be watching Tiger when he’s in contention and even when he’s not. He’s earned that. But he’s not the only show in town, which is good, and how it should be. Golf’s in a good place.
1:29
Courses and Travel
Winter wonderland: Discovering the transportive powers of the nine-hole public course in Winter Park, Fla.
It was my first visit to the Winter Park nine-holer, and it was love at first sight. The course is right in town. Small parking lot. Small pro shop. Smallish scorecard. Nonresident green fee of $16.