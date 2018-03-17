Alright, Masters fans, got the itch yet?

The first major of the year is just a few weeks away, and if you've got the itch, the good people running the event are here to help you scratch it by making every final broadcast from 1968 onward available on YouTube.

Yes, you can get all the "Yes Sir" action you want from the 1986 broadcast, you can scroll back to watch Gary Player win at 42 years old in 1978, or you can watch a young kid named Tiger Woods polish off his first victory in record-setting style. All you have to do is check out the Masters YouTube page. It's all right there.

In the meantime, here's a little taste from last year's final round: