‘Convincing style, excellent statistics’: Brandel Chamblee was a good talker in high school, too

2:26 | Tour & News
Brandel and Bailey Chamblee: The Most Stylish Couple in Golf
Golf Channel's Bailey Mosier Chamblee suggests that it's no coincidence that her husband Brandel's style has evolved since they first met. 
By GOLF WIRE
Friday, March 16, 2018

Golf Channel talking head Brandel Chamblee has been called a lot of things: shrewd, insightful, brash, blunt, annoying, misguided.

Turns out he exhibited some of those characteristics in high school, too.

According to an old report card Chamblee posted to Twitter — apparently for a speech he gave entitled “For the People or in Spite” — the Texas teen could hold an audience as skillfully as he did a 5-iron.

“Very good style, eye contact, ” the judge wrote. “Convincing style, kept my attention. … Relaxed, natural delivery.”

Seems Chamblee also had an affinity for research during his days at MacArthur High School in Irving, Tex., which has become one of his hallmarks as a Golf Channel analyst.

“Excellent statistics, relevant points made,” the judge said.

Read the full report for yourself. It’s evidence that Chamblee was destined for the career he ultimately landed in.    

 

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now