‘Convincing style, excellent statistics’: Brandel Chamblee was a good talker in high school, too

Golf Channel talking head Brandel Chamblee has been called a lot of things: shrewd, insightful, brash, blunt, annoying, misguided.
Turns out he exhibited some of those characteristics in high school, too.
According to an old report card Chamblee posted to Twitter — apparently for a speech he gave entitled “For the People or in Spite” — the Texas teen could hold an audience as skillfully as he did a 5-iron.
“Very good style, eye contact, ” the judge wrote. “Convincing style, kept my attention. … Relaxed, natural delivery.”
Seems Chamblee also had an affinity for research during his days at MacArthur High School in Irving, Tex., which has become one of his hallmarks as a Golf Channel analyst.
“Excellent statistics, relevant points made,” the judge said.
Read the full report for yourself. It’s evidence that Chamblee was destined for the career he ultimately landed in.
TBT... looking at a scrap book and came across a high school oratory report card.. “excellent statistics” .. I was annoying people even then with numbers. pic.twitter.com/Et2PV5XGFB— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) March 15, 2018