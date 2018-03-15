WATCH: Tiger Woods drops 71-foot BOMB for birdie to take lead at Bay Hill

For a few minutes it looked like Tiger Woods's first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational would go off the rails, thanks to an ugly double bogey at the par-4 3rd hole that dropped him to one under. But Woods charged back with a vengeance.

Routine birdies at 4 and 6, both par-5s, got him back to three under. Then came the par-3 7th hole.

Woods started it off with a disappointing tee shot that left him on the fringe, a solid 71 feet from the hole. As Tiger fans were crossing their fingers and hoping for a two-putt par, the 14-time major winner hit a confident putt that tracked all the way across the green and into the cup to temporarily take sole possession of the lead at four under.

Watch the incredible putt below.