WATCH: Tiger Woods drops 71-foot BOMB for birdie to take lead at Bay Hill

For a few minutes it looked like Tiger Woods's first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational would go off the rails, thanks to an ugly double bogey at the par-4 3rd hole that dropped him to one under. But Woods charged back with a vengeance.
Routine birdies at 4 and 6, both par-5s, got him back to three under. Then came the par-3 7th hole.
Woods started it off with a disappointing tee shot that left him on the fringe, a solid 71 feet from the hole. As Tiger fans were crossing their fingers and hoping for a two-putt par, the 14-time major winner hit a confident putt that tracked all the way across the green and into the cup to temporarily take sole possession of the lead at four under.
Watch the incredible putt below.
WOW!!! @TigerWoods from 71 feet ...#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/xO7XWJVv9p— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2018