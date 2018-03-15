WATCH: Tiger Woods drains back-to-back birdies early in opening round at Bay Hill

Expectations are high for Tiger Woods this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill for two reasons. First, he finished T2 last week at the Valspar Championship, and second, he has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational a record eight times.

On Thursday he got off to a hot start. After two pars on 10 and 11 to start his round, Woods recovered from a poor tee shot to set up a 10-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 12th, which he sank to move to one under.

But he wasn’t done yet. Next up was the par-4 13th, where Tiger's approach hung up on the fringe of the green and nearly rolled back into the pond that protects the front side of the putting surface. He then dropped the 20-footer from the fringe to move into a tie for the (very) early lead at two under.

Watch that putt below.