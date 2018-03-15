How to qualify for the Masters

Dreaming of qualifying for the Masters? Here are the 19 ways you can get into golf's most exclusive tournament.

QUALIFICATION FOR INVITATION

1. Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime)

2. US Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

3. British Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

4. PGA Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

5. Winners of The Players Championship (Three years)

6. Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)

7. Current US Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the current US Amateur Champion

8. Current British Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)

9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion

10. Current Latin America Amateur Champion

11. Current US Mid-Amateur Champion

12. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament

13. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's US Open Championship

14. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's British Open Championship

15. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship

16. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters

17. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship

18. The 50 leaders on the Final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

19. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament