Who is in the 2018 Masters field and how did they qualify?

Below is the unofficial current field for the 2018 Masters Tournament. The qualification categories the entrant falls under are included in parentheses.

CATEGORY 1: Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime)

Angel Cabrera (1)

Fred Couples (1)

Sergio Garcia (1, 16, 17)

Trevor Immelman (1)

Zach Johnson (1, 3, 17)

Bernhard Langer (1)

Sandy Lyle (1)

Phil Mickelson (1, 3, 17)

Larry Mize (1)

Mark O’Meara (1)

Jose Maria Olazabal (1)

Charl Schwartzel (1, 11, 17)

Adam Scott (1, 11, 17)

Vijay Singh (1)

Jordan Spieth (1, 2, 3, 11, 13, 15, 16, 17)

Bubba Watson (1)

Tom Watson (1)

Mike Weir (1)

Danny Willett (1)

Tiger Woods (1)

Ian Woosnam (1)

CATEGORY 2: U.S. Open champions (Five-year exemption)

Justin Rose (2, 11, 15, 16, 17)

Martin Kaymer (2)

Dustin Johnson (2, 15, 16, 17)

Brooks Koepka (2, 11, 12, 16, 17)

CATEGORY 3: British Open Champions (Five-year exemption)

Rory McIlroy (3, 4, 11, 13, 17)

Henrik Stenson (3, 15, 17)

CATEGORY 4: PGA Champions (Five-year exemption)

Jason Dufner (4, 15, 16, 17)

Jason Day (4, 5, 16, 17)

Jimmy Walker (4)

Justin Thomas (4, 15, 16, 17)

CATEGORY 5: The Players Championship Winners (Three-year exemption)

Rickie Fowler (5, 11, 16, 17)

Si-Woo Kim (5, 17)

CATEGORY 6: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

Doc Redman (6)

Doug Ghim (6)

CATEGORY 7: Current British Amateur Champion

Harry Ellis (7)

CATEGORY 8: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion

Lin Yuxin (8)

CATEGORY 9: Current Latin America Amateur Champion

Joaquin Niemann (9)

CATEGORY 10: Current U.S. Mid-Amateur Champion

Matt Parziale (10)

CATEGORY 11: First 12 players (including ties) in previous year's Masters

Matt Kuchar (11, 13, 16, 17)

Thomas Pieters (11, 17)

Paul Casey (11, 16, 17)

Kevin Chappell (11, 15, 16, 17)

Ryan Moore (11)

Hideki Matsuyama (11, 12, 15, 16, 17)

Russell Henley (11, 16, 17)

CATEGORY 12: First 4 players (including ties) in previous year's U.S. Open

Brian Harman (12, 15, 16, 17)

Tommy Fleetwood (12, 17)

CATEGORY 13: First 4 players (including ties) in previous year's Open Championship

Haotong Li (13)

Rafa Cabrera-Bello (13, 17)

CATEGORY 14: First 4 players (including ties) in previous year's PGA Championship

Francesco Molinari (14, 17)

Patrick Reed (14, 16, 17)

Louis Oosthuizen (14, 17)

CATEGORY 15: Winners of non-opposite PGA Tour events from previous Masters to current Masters

Wesley Bryan (15)

Billy Horschel (15)

Kevin Kisner (15, 16, 17)

Daniel Berger (15, 16, 17)

Kyle Stanley (15, 16, 17)

Xander Schauffele (15, 16, 17)

Bryson DeChambeau (15)

Jhonattan Vegas (15, 16, 17)

Marc Leishman (15, 16 17)

Brendan Steele (15, 17)

Pat Perez (15, 16, 17)

Patrick Cantlay (15, 16, 17)

Patton Kizzire (15)

Austin Cook (15)

Ted Potter, Jr. (15)

CATEGORY 16: Qualifiers for previous year's season-ending Tour Championship

Tony Finau (16)

Jon Rahm (16, 17)

Webb Simpson (16, 17)

Gary Woodland (15, 16)

Adam Hadwin (16)

Charley Hoffman (16, 17)

CATEGORY 17: Top 50 on final Official World Golf Ranking for previous calendar year

Tyrrell Hatton (17)

Alex Noren (17)

Matthew Fitzpatrick (17)

Branden Grace (17)

Ross Fisher (17)

Yuta Ikeda (17)

Bernd Wiesberger (17)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (17)

CATEGORY 18: Top 50 on Official World Golf Ranking published week prior to current Masters TBD

SPECIAL EXEMPTION

Shubhankar Sharma