Where do they play the Masters?

The 2018 Masters will be played April 5-8, 2018, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Augusta is about a two-hour drive east of Atlanta, and is located in the central-eastern part of the state. It is about 150 miles east of Atlanta and 70 miles west of Columbia, South Carolina.

The club's address is 2604 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30904.

The Masters is traditionally staged during the first full week of April every year. Occasionally Masters Sunday coincides with Easter. This last occurred in 2012. The Masters will next conclude on an Easter Sunday on April 12, 2020.

Masters winners on Easter Sunday include Bubba Watson (2012), Angel Cabrera (2009), Zach Johnson (2007) and Phil Mickelson (2004).