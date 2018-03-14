Arnold Palmer Invitational Live Blog: Follow Tiger Woods's first round

Tiger Woods gets in a little practice at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Wednesday.
Getty Images
By GOLF WIRE
Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Tiger Woods is in Orlando this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. Woods is playing on Tour for the second consecutive week, and the fourth time in five weeks. He is coming off a stellar performance at the Valspar Championship, where he missed out on a playoff by one shot. Woods has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational a record eight times.

Woods begins his first round at 8:23 a.m. ET alongside Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama, and we're live blogging all the action. Can he repeat his past success and win? Follow his entire round below.

