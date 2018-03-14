Masters scorecard: Why Augusta National's yardages are so unique

Why is the scorecard at Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters, so unique?

Well for starters it only uses yardages in increments of five. That began when former chairman Clifford Roberts decided that daily changes of pin and tee markers made it too difficult to pinpoint an exact yardage. The club still uses this method today. The yardages for the Masters are different (and much longer) than what the club members use, but Masters yardages follow the same 5-yard rule. The club also uses a different scorecard for the Masters than it does for regular play.

Check out the Augusta National scorecard below, which has yardages from both the members tees and for the Masters.