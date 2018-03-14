Expert predictions: Our staff picks Masters winners and sleepers

The first major of the year will have more hype surrounding it than ever, as the Masters touts a field loaded with young talent and, of course, two fan favorites in Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

Mickelson, who had been winless since 2013, picked up his 43rd career PGA Tour victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship in early March, and Woods, who hasn't played the Masters since 2015, seems healthy and in good form. He recently finished T2 at the Valspar Championship, his best finish since 2013.

But will a rejuvenated Mickelson or surging Woods be able to put on yet another green jacket? Or will Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Co., emerge from the pack? Our experts make their picks below.

The Masters is April 5-8 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Picks made March 14, 2018, prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Will be updated)

Michael Bamberger: I like Rory to win because you can't keep a good man down, not for too long, anyway. It's not like he has forgotten how to play golf. He's playing poorly where you expect him to play well. I'm betting he'll play well when we're not expecting it. My sleeper is Bernhard Langer. If he gets lucky with his tee times, and if the scores are high and the course plays firm, I think he can become the oldest person — by 14 years! — to win at Augusta. He knows how to play the course, he knows how to manage himself and he knows how to win.

Justin Rose lost the Masters in a playoff to Sergio Garcia last year. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jeff Ritter: Win: J-Rose: Rose is quietly one of the hottest players on the planet and he's still stinging from that sudden-death loss to Sergio last year. And do you think Rose, a future Hall of Famer, is really going to finish his career with just one major? It's gonna happen sometime, why not now? Sleeper: Daniel Berger. Tommy Fleetwood was my original pick, but my cantankerous colleagues deemed him too much of a favorite for this spot. Then I wanted to go with Lee Westwood, who almost always flashes at Augusta, but it doesn't look like he'll make the field. And so Berger, a rising young star whose time is fast approaching, is the pick.

Jessica Marksbury: Winner: Tiger Woods. Sleeper: Bryson DeChambeau. Hard not to feel bullish about Tiger's chances at the Masters given the incredible performance we just witnessed at the Valspar. Plus, even when he's been at far less than 100 percent, Tiger has been able to perform well at Augusta. Now that he's finally firing on all cylinders, watch out! Bryson is my dark horse because he loves the course and even contended for a while in his first (and so far, only) attempt as an amateur in 2016. Now a seasoned professional with a win under his belt, he's playing well so far this year, and I'm sure he's chomping at the bit to get back out there.

Dylan Dethier: Pick to win: Tiger Woods. From 2000 to 2013 Tiger finished in the top six at Augusta 11 out of 14 years. When healthy he has basically ALWAYS been in the mix. It looks like he's healthy. Sleeper: Kiradech Aphibarnrat. The world No. 31 has a well-rounded game and is playing the best golf of his life. I love his aggressive mindset and ability to work the ball should serve him well at Augusta. Last year, in his first appearance, he finished T15.

Josh Berhow: Justin Rose got a taste last year and has played great golf over the past six months, and I think it's his turn now. For my sleeper I'm taking Kevin Chappell. He hasn't been fantastic this season but has been consistently good. He's missed just one cut out of eight events and cracked the top 25 five times. In just his second Masters trip last year he finished T7.