The Tiger Effect: Kiradech Aphibarnrat got Tiger Woods's autograph and is still wearing the hat around

Expert Picks: Arnold Palmer Invitational
Tiger Woods is back playing golf — and playing it well — and even his peers on the PGA Tour are happy he's in the mix again.
Our latest example: Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
The 28-year-old pro from Thailand is in the field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, as is Woods, and Aphibarnrat made sure to get an autograph from the 14-time major winner. He then continued to wear the signed hat.
Check out the photo below from PGA Tour writer Sean Martin. Woods tees off alongside Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama for his first round at 8:23 a.m. ET Thursday.
Kiradech got Tiger to sign his visor. And now he’s wearing it around Bay Hill. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/FFq1aqzXRS— Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) March 13, 2018