The PGA Tour heads to Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla. this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and many of the biggest names in the game are in the field, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama.
Tiger Woods is coming off a T2 finish at last week's Valspar Championship. He starts his first round on the 10th hole at 8:23 a.m. ET alongside Day and Matsuyama. The trio will tee off at 1:08 p.m. ET on Friday. Another featured group included McIlroy, Fowler and defending champion Marc Leishman, playing at the inverse of those times. They tee off at 1:08 p.m. on Thursday and 8:23 a.m. on Friday.
You can find a complete list of tee times for round 1 and 2 here.
What: Arnold Palmer Invitational
Where: Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.
When: Thursday-Sunday, March 15-18
Defending champion: Marc Leishman (11 under, 277)
TV Schedule (ET)
Thursday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
Purse ($8.9 million)
1st: $1.6 million
2nd: $961,200
3rd: $605,200
4th: $427,200
5th: $356,000
6th: $320,400
7th: $298,150
8th: $275,900
9th: $258,100
10th: $240,300