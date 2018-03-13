The PGA Tour heads to Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla. this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and many of the biggest names in the game are in the field, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama.

Tiger Woods is coming off a T2 finish at last week's Valspar Championship. He starts his first round on the 10th hole at 8:23 a.m. ET alongside Day and Matsuyama. The trio will tee off at 1:08 p.m. ET on Friday. Another featured group included McIlroy, Fowler and defending champion Marc Leishman, playing at the inverse of those times. They tee off at 1:08 p.m. on Thursday and 8:23 a.m. on Friday.

You can find a complete list of tee times for round 1 and 2 here.

What: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Where: Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

When: Thursday-Sunday, March 15-18

Defending champion: Marc Leishman (11 under, 277)

TV Schedule (ET)

Thursday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Purse ($8.9 million)

1st: $1.6 million

2nd: $961,200

3rd: $605,200

4th: $427,200

5th: $356,000

6th: $320,400

7th: $298,150

8th: $275,900

9th: $258,100

10th: $240,300