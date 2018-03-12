'Are you kidding me?!': Tiger Woods's late surge at the Valspar puts athletes, celebs in a frenzy

Monday, March 12, 2018

Tiger Woods finished T2 at the Valspar Championship Sunday, and his late surge injected an incredible amount of excitement into the Florida event.

Starting the day one shot off the lead, Woods grabbed the co-lead on the first hole but dropped back with a bogey on the 4th. Hours later, with Paul Casey in the clubhouse at 10 under, Woods needed a birdie-birdie finish to force a playoff.

Woods drained a 44-foot birdie putt on 17 to get within one — and put the crowd (and social media) in a frenzy — and he gave himself a shot to tie with another long birdie try on 18, but he missed from 39 feet.

Still, his T2 finish was his best since 2013, and Twitter took note of the 14-time major winner's form. Pros and celebrities alike chimed in. You can check out some of the chatter below.

