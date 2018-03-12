'Are you kidding me?!': Tiger Woods's late surge at the Valspar puts athletes, celebs in a frenzy

Tiger Woods finished T2 at the Valspar Championship Sunday, and his late surge injected an incredible amount of excitement into the Florida event.

Starting the day one shot off the lead, Woods grabbed the co-lead on the first hole but dropped back with a bogey on the 4th. Hours later, with Paul Casey in the clubhouse at 10 under, Woods needed a birdie-birdie finish to force a playoff.

Woods drained a 44-foot birdie putt on 17 to get within one — and put the crowd (and social media) in a frenzy — and he gave himself a shot to tie with another long birdie try on 18, but he missed from 39 feet.

Still, his T2 finish was his best since 2013, and Twitter took note of the 14-time major winner's form. Pros and celebrities alike chimed in. You can check out some of the chatter below.

Are you kidding me @TigerWoods ?!? — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) March 11, 2018

@TigerWoods you are ridiculous that putt on 17 wow! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 11, 2018

.@TigerWoods from deep! What a putt. So great to see him competing like this on a Sunday. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) March 11, 2018

TIGER!!! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 11, 2018

Tiger woods , I love you — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 11, 2018

40 the new 20-something?! Phil Mickelson, 47, ends drought of 4+ yrs & now well done, hearty congrats @Paul_Casey, 40, on 1st @PGATOUR win since 2009. Fantastic 65 w/ just 21 putts at @ValsparChamp! And well done @TigerWoods! You're getting there my friend. Sure it won't be long! — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) March 11, 2018