Report: Tiger Woods to captain 2019 Presidents Cup team

Tiger Woods will be named the U.S. team's captain for the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia, according to a report by Alex Miceli of the Morning Read, who cited sources.

An official announcement is expected on Tuesday. Ernie Els will be named the captain of the Internationals team, according to the report.

The Americans have dominated the biennial event vs. International golfers (who aren't European). The U.S. won 19-11 at Liberty National in New Jersey last year, boosting its overall record to 10-1-1. The only tie came when Woods and Els faced off in a sudden death playoff to decide the 2003 Presidents Cup, but after three holes and with daylight running thin, the match was called.

Woods was an assistant captain on last year's American team that won in blowout fashion.