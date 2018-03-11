WATCH: Tiger drains 44-foot birdie putt on 17, barely misses to force playoff on 18

Tiger Woods used some of his vintage magic on Sunday at the Valspar.

Woods stood on the 17th tee needing a birdie-birdie finish to tie clubhouse leader Paul Casey at 10 under, and after finding the green on the par-3 he faced a big-breaking 44-foot putt for birdie.

And he drained it.

Woods dropped in the putt for his first birdie since the opening hole of the day to keep his tournament hopes alive. He then needed to convert from 39 feet on the 18th, but it didn't fall, and Casey escaped with a one-stroke victory. Woods finished T2. Check out his birdie tries on the final two holes below.