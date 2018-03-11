Tiger Woods shoots even par on front nine, two off lead at Valspar Championship

Looking for his first victory since August 2013, Tiger Woods made the turn in even par and eight under for the tournament in the final round of the Valspar Championship on Sunday.

Woods is two shots behind the current leader, Paul Casey, who is at 10 under. Justin Rose is at nine under. Woods started the day one shot behind 54-hole leader Corey Conners.

Woods grabbed a share of the lead when he two-putted for birdie on the opening hole, but he gave it back after he missed a five-footer for par on the 4th. He made a nice par save of 10 feet on the 6th but missed makable birdie putts of 13 feet on the 7th and 9 feet on the 8th.

The 14-time major winner's last victory came at the Bridgestone Invitational. He had a fusion back surgery (his fourth back procedure) in April 2017. He was also arrested for DUI in May 2017 and pleaded guilty to reckless driving in October. This is his fifth tournament (and fourth PGA Tour event) since his return.

