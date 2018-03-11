WATCH: Boom! Tiger records PGA Tour's fastest clubhead speed of the season

Getty Images
By Josh Berhow
Sunday, March 11, 2018

Things are clicking for Tiger Woods. He is playing well, seems healthy and, as demonstrated by several ferocious swings this week, isn't afraid to let loose off the tee.

One swing in particular, his drive on the par-5 14th at the Valspar Championship Saturday, registered a clubhead speed of 129.2 mph — the fastest swing recorded by any pro on the PGA Tour this season (passing Kevin Tway's 129.02). Check out Woods's swing below.

The 14-time major champ begins the final round at Innisbrook one shot behind 54-hole lead Corey Conners.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now