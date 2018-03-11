WATCH: Boom! Tiger records PGA Tour's fastest clubhead speed of the season

Things are clicking for Tiger Woods. He is playing well, seems healthy and, as demonstrated by several ferocious swings this week, isn't afraid to let loose off the tee.

One swing in particular, his drive on the par-5 14th at the Valspar Championship Saturday, registered a clubhead speed of 129.2 mph — the fastest swing recorded by any pro on the PGA Tour this season (passing Kevin Tway's 129.02). Check out Woods's swing below.

The 14-time major champ begins the final round at Innisbrook one shot behind 54-hole lead Corey Conners.