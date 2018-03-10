WATCH: Tiger Woods chips in for birdie on No. 9 at Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods chips on to the fourth green during the third round of the Valspar Championship.
Getty Images
By Kiley Bense
Saturday, March 10, 2018

Tiger Woods picked up his third birdie of the day on the ninth hole at Innisbrook, sending fans into a frenzy of Tiger-mania. Woods chipped in from 30 feet on No. 9 after he also birdied No. 3 and No. 5. Predictably, the internet went wild. 

Woods is currently three shots behind leader Corey Conners, a 26-year-old Canadian who's so far more than kept his cool despite the intense pressure of knowing that Tiger Woods is at his heels.

Watch footage below:

