WATCH: Tiger Woods chips in for birdie on No. 9 at Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods picked up his third birdie of the day on the ninth hole at Innisbrook, sending fans into a frenzy of Tiger-mania. Woods chipped in from 30 feet on No. 9 after he also birdied No. 3 and No. 5. Predictably, the internet went wild.

Woods is currently three shots behind leader Corey Conners, a 26-year-old Canadian who's so far more than kept his cool despite the intense pressure of knowing that Tiger Woods is at his heels.

Watch footage below: