WATCH: This kid's reaction to getting an autograph from Tiger Woods will make your day

By Jessica Marksbury
Saturday, March 10, 2018

Getting an autograph from any professional athlete can make a child's day. But when that athlete happens to be Tiger Woods in the midst of a stirring comeback, the emotion can be a little bit stronger.

After Woods finished his round Friday at the Valspar Championship, he headed out to sign some autographs for his many adoring fans. The sheer number of people in the crush means that, unfortunately, not every dangling glove, hat, program or ball will score TW's signature.

It was one young fan's lucky day, though, as Tiger picked his hat to sign. Check out the expression of utter disbelief, excitement and eventual ecstasy on the boy's face in the clip below — it will make your day!

