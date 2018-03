When to tune in to watch Tiger Woods, Paul Casey and Brandt Snedeker at the 2018 Valspar Championship this afternoon at Innisbrook. Plus, other notable tee times for round 3. (Read about Woods's round yesterday here.)

What: Valspar Championship

Where: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Fla.

When: Thursday-Sunday, March 8-11

Defending champion: Adam Hadwin (14 under, 270)

TV Schedule (ET)

Thursday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Purse ($6.5 million)

1st: $1.17 million

Notable Tee Times (Round 3)

10:55 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Russell Knox

12:05 p.m. Shane Lowry, Zach Johnson

12:15 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Branden Grace

12:35 p.m. Patrick Reed, Blayne Barber

12:45 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Trey Mullinax

12:55 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Tyrone Van Aswegan

1:15 p.m. Justin Rose, Webb Simpson

1:35 p.m. Kelly Kraft, Ryan Palmer

1:45 p.m. Tiger Woods, Brandt Snedeker

1:55 p.m. Paul Casey, Corey Conners