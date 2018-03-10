WATCH: Highlights from Tiger Woods's third round at the Valspar Championship

Scotty Cameron on the 'magic' behind Tiger Woods's putter
At the 2018 PGA Show, famed putter designer Scotty Cameron talks about the most high-profile Cameron loyalist, Tiger Woods, and what makes a specific putter special for a golfer like him.
By GOLF WIRE
Saturday, March 10, 2018

Watch highlights from Tiger Woods's third round at the Valspar Championship, as the star forges ahead in his latest comeback. (Read about Woods's performance in round 2 here and check out current scores here.)

No. 3

Woods birdied the third hole, sinking a putt from 20 feet, causing massive cheers to erupt from the gallery.

No. 5

Tiger's second birdie, on No. 5, was set up by this 320-yard drive.

No. 9

Tiger chips in for birdie on the ninth to move to 7-under and to grab a share of the lead.

No. 10

Tiger follows up his birdie at No. 9 with...another birdie.

