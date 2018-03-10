Watch highlights from Tiger Woods's third round at the Valspar Championship, as the star forges ahead in his latest comeback. (Read about Woods's performance in round 2 here and check out current scores here.)
No. 3
Woods birdied the third hole, sinking a putt from 20 feet, causing massive cheers to erupt from the gallery.
First of the day!@TigerWoods gets to -5, two back of the lead.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/CAdFbuseR6— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2018
No. 5
Tiger's second birdie, on No. 5, was set up by this 320-yard drive.
Tiger Woods' 321-yard drive sets up a birdie on No. 5.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/UiQnuvkV5d— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2018
No. 9
Tiger chips in for birdie on the ninth to move to 7-under and to grab a share of the lead.
WOW!— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2018
Tiger Woods chips in for birdie on No. 9 and is tied for the lead. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/89gO6mYJTo
No. 10
Tiger follows up his birdie at No. 9 with...another birdie.
There goes that man!— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2018
Back-to-back birdies for Tiger. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/rE7oZ323sJ