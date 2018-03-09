Twitter goes wild after Tiger Woods grabs lead at Valspar Championship

Golf Twitter went crazy on Friday afternoon as Tiger Woods moved into the lead at the Valspar Championship in Florida. Woods hasn't been in contention in a tournament in almost three years. Fans and Tour pros alike basked in the joy and nostalgia of a Woods-topped leaderboard, some of them making wild predictions for Woods's continued success this season.
The GOAT pic.twitter.com/mAyM4UASW7— Zac Blair (@z_blair) March 9, 2018
We all must be daydreaming...this cannot be true! #GOAT— Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) March 9, 2018
I’ve just found myself punching the air in my hotel room in India when @TigerWoods makes a par putt... #comeon #comeback #GOAT @PGATOUR— Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) March 9, 2018
March 9, 2018
When you go onto the PGA Tour app and see Woods is T1 pic.twitter.com/eN13q7k72W— Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) March 9, 2018
#TigerWoods https://t.co/odvA1MlkQC via @GIPHY pic.twitter.com/PSXfxP0lxQ— T.J. Auclair (@tjauclair) March 9, 2018
Normal rules governing hyperbole have been suspended until further notice. https://t.co/hBlTAVjmxA— Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) March 9, 2018
There’s *barely* such a thing as Golf Twitter, but it *is* a thing, and it is ABSOLUTLEY MELTING DOWN over the fact that Tiger Woods is leading a golf tournament.— Nathan Hubbard (@NathanCHubbard) March 9, 2018
I can’t even... pic.twitter.com/ExcEoKdrkg— Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) March 9, 2018
THIS IS NOT A DRILL. It's happening. Tiger is the solo leader @ValsparChamp pic.twitter.com/8oSQdIBvQh— 18BirdiesApp (@18BirdiesApp) March 9, 2018