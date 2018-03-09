Twitter goes wild after Tiger Woods grabs lead at Valspar Championship

Friday, March 09, 2018

Golf Twitter went crazy on Friday afternoon as Tiger Woods moved into the lead at the Valspar Championship in Florida. Woods hasn't been in contention in a tournament in almost three years. Fans and Tour pros alike basked in the joy and nostalgia of a Woods-topped leaderboard, some of them making wild predictions for Woods's continued success this season.

