Playing in the Valspar Championship for the first time in his career, Tiger Woods is not just contending, he's leading the tournament.

Woods followed up his first-round 70 Thursday with a 68 Friday that included four birdies and a bogey on his final hole, the par-4 9th. When he tapped in for that finishing bogey, Woods sat at four under for the week and tied for first.

Just days after Phil Mickelson won for the first time in nearly five years, Woods is looking to win his first event since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Through 36 holes, Woods has hit 15 of 26 fairways and 20 of 36 greens in regulation. Playing the back nine first, Woods made birdies on the 12th and 13th holes at Innisbrook's Copperhead course before six straight pars. He then added birdies on the 2nd and 5th holes to reach the outright lead, a place not many expected to see him in his tournament debut.

"I keep getting a little bit better here and there," Woods said about his progress following his round.

Friday was just his 12th competitive round of 2018. Woods kept his scorecard clean until his final approach faded right of the 9th green and landed in a spectator's handbag. Woods took relief and pitched onto the green, missing a six-foot putt for par.

Considering his steady round to that point, it was a surprising miss from the 14-time major winner. Woods was rarely in trouble Friday, and even when it looked like he would drop a shot on the 7th hole, Woods poured in a 12-foot par save. Yes, a fist pump followed.

Meanwhile, Woods's playing partners, Jordan Spieth (five over the week) and Henrik Stenson (six over), both struggled mightily and will be packing their bags.

