The Ryder Cup is one of golf's biggest, baddest events, and the first tee is known to rattle the nerves of even the world's best. This fall in Paris, competitors will face perhaps the most terrifying opening shot in the event's history.

Plans for the opening-tee bleachers have been unveiled, and — sacré bleu! — they are immense. The blueprint calls for a whopping 6,648 seats in the opening-tee complex. For comparison, the 2016 Hazeltine Ryder Cup had 1,668 seats at the 1st tee; the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles had 2,148. Fans at the opener will also have a view of the 18th green, so the bleachers should get plenty of action from start to finish.

"The Ryder Cup is one of most popular and premiere sporting events around," said Ryder Cup Match Director Edward Kitson. "Every two years we look to bring something new to the event on-site and reward the hundreds of thousands of fans who travel to support the teams.

"The first tee is major part of that focus and we're very excited to introduce fans to what will be the biggest single grandstand ever seen at the Ryder Cup. There's no doubt the atmosphere will be incredible."

In other words, get ready for the largest, loudest "ole, ole" chant golf has ever seen. See for yourself.