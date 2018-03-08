WATCH: Tiger Woods clanks gorgeous approach off flagstick, barely misses eagle

By Josh Berhow
Thursday, March 08, 2018

Tiger Woods put a vintage Tiger-jolt through the Innisbrook crowd with a dynamite approach during his opening round of the Valspar Championship on Thursday.

Woods had 146 yards remaining on his second shot to the par-4 7th hole. He flushed it and then watched as the ball nearly dropped for an eagle.

The ball took one hop, hit the bottom part of the flag and narrowly missed dropping into the cup for a 2. Woods's ball settled about 6 feet from the hole, but he was unable to convert his birdie putt and remained at even par.

Check out Woods's approach below, and follow his entire first round with our live blog here.

