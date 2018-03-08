Valspar Championship Live Blog: Follow Tiger Woods's second round

Follow Tiger Woods's entire second round at the Valspar Championship below.
By GOLF WIRE
Friday, March 09, 2018

Tiger Woods is back in action this week for the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort's difficult Copperhead course. The Valspar is expected to be his second-to-last tune-up before the Masters in early April. Woods got off to a good start, shooting a one-under 70 in Thursday's first round.

Woods begins his second round at 7:56 a.m. ET Friday alongside Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson, and we're live blogging all the action. Can he continue his progress? Follow his entire round below.

