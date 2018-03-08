Tiger Woods is back in action this week for the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort's difficult Copperhead course. The Valspar is expected to be his second-to-last tune-up before the Masters in early April. Woods got off to a good start, shooting a one-under 70 in Thursday's first round.

Woods begins his second round at 7:56 a.m. ET Friday alongside Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson, and we're live blogging all the action. Can he continue his progress? Follow his entire round below.

FULL ROUND 2 LEADERBOARD | FIRST ROUND RECAP