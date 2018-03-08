Valspar Championship Live Blog: Follow Tiger Woods's first round

Tiger Woods is back in action this week for the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort's difficult Copperhead course. Tiger is coming off a solid performance at the Honda Classic two weeks ago where he finished in solo 12th. The Valspar is expected to be his second-to-last tune-up before the Masters in early April.

Woods begins his first round at 12:46 p.m. ET alongside Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson, and we're live blogging all the action. Can Tiger continue his progress? Follow his entire round below.

