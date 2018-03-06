Viewer's guide: Tee times, purse and how to watch the 2018 Valspar Championship

The 2018 Valspar Championship kicks off Thursday at Innisbrook Resort in Florida with one of the strongest fields the event has seen in a while. Both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are teeing it up, among others.

Woods begins his first round at 12:46 p.m. ET on Thursday. He will play the first two rounds alongside Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson. The trio tees off at 7:46 a.m. ET Friday for the second round. McIlroy is grouped with Justin Rose and Gary Woodland at 7:45 a.m. ET Thursday, starting on the 10th tee. McIlroy's group will have to wait until 12:35 p.m. ET on Friday to begin their second round.

You can find a complete list of tee times for round 1 and 2 here.

What: Valspar Championship

Where: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead COurse), Palm Harbor, Fla.

When: Thursday-Sunday, March 8-11

Defending champion: Adam Hadwin (14 under, 270)

TV Schedule (ET)

Thursday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Purse ($6.5 million)

1st: $1.17 million

2nd: $702,000

3rd: $442,000

4th: $312,000

5th: $260,000

6th: $234,000

7th: $217,750

8th: $201,500

9th: $188,500

10th: $175,500