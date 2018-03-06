Viewer's guide: Tee times, purse and how to watch the 2018 Valspar Championship

0:58 | Tour & News
Tiger looks good in solid Honda finish
Tiger Woods showed he is once again a legitimate threat to win after a strong showing at the Honda Classic.
By Kevin Cunningham
Tuesday, March 06, 2018

The 2018 Valspar Championship kicks off Thursday at Innisbrook Resort in Florida with one of the strongest fields the event has seen in a while. Both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are teeing it up, among others.

Woods begins his first round at 12:46 p.m. ET on Thursday. He will play the first two rounds alongside Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson. The trio tees off at 7:46 a.m. ET Friday for the second round. McIlroy is grouped with Justin Rose and Gary Woodland at 7:45 a.m. ET Thursday, starting on the 10th tee. McIlroy's group will have to wait until 12:35 p.m. ET on Friday to begin their second round.

You can find a complete list of tee times for round 1 and 2 here.

What: Valspar Championship
Where: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead COurse), Palm Harbor, Fla.
When: Thursday-Sunday, March 8-11
Defending champion: Adam Hadwin (14 under, 270)

TV Schedule (ET)

Thursday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Purse ($6.5 million)

1st: $1.17 million
2nd: $702,000
3rd: $442,000
4th: $312,000
5th: $260,000
6th: $234,000
7th: $217,750
8th: $201,500
9th: $188,500
10th: $175,500

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now