Phil confident he'll win seven more times to reach 50 career victories: 'Oh, I'll get there'

Phil Mickelson got the monkey off his back on Sunday in Mexico City.
By Josh Berhow
Monday, March 05, 2018

Phil Mickelson checked off PGA Tour career victory No. 43 Sunday evening when he beat Justin Thomas in a playoff to win the WGC-Mexico Championship.

He had been stuck on 42 career victories for nearly five years — winless since the 2013 British Open at Muirfield — but had showed promising signs over the past two months. He was T5, T2 and T6 in his three starts prior to the WGC-Mexico.

Mickelson was relieved after his win in Mexico City — "This is a very meaningful win; I can't really put it into words given the tough times over the last four years and the struggle to get back here," he said — but he's confident he's just getting started.

Reminded by the AP's Doug Ferguson during his Sunday press conference that he's seven wins away from 50 in his career, Mickelson didn't even let him finish the question before answering.

"Oh, I will get there," said Mickelson, who is ranked ninth all-time and two behind Walter Hagen. "I don't know [when]. Seven more wins and I'll be there. I don't have the month or the time, but I will get there."

Welcome back to the winner's circle, Lefty.

