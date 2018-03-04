WATCH: Justin Thomas holes out for eagle on 72nd hole to take WGC-Mexico lead

Justin Thomas ended his round in Mexico City with a bang.

Tied with Phil Mickelson and Brian Harman for the WGC-Mexico Championship lead at 14 under, Thomas was playing his approach shot to the par-4 18th hole … and then the tournament took a major swing.

Thomas stuck his approach from 119 yards just behind the hole, it hopped a couple of times and then spun back into the cup for an eagle and final-round seven-under 64. This came a day after he set the course record with a 62.

"Come on baby, let's go!" Thomas yelled, celebrating with caddie Jimmy Johnson. "Right there that's what I’m talking about!"

The hole-out pushed Thomas, who won last week at the Honda Classic, into the solo lead at 16 under. He later lost a playoff to Phil Mickelson.

Check out his shot below.