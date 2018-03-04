WATCH: Phil Mickelson, man of many talents, speaks in Spanish to autograph-seeking fans

Phil Mickelson is a fan favorite wherever he goes, even when it's out of the country.

On Sunday he was making his way to the range to begin his preparation for the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, and he walked by dozens of fans looking for the five-time major-winner's autograph.

Mickelson, conscious of his Mexico City audience, told them he would sign after his round — in Spanish. Golf Channel cameras picked up the exchange. Check it out below, and follow the final round here. Mickelson started the day two off the lead.