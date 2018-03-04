'Not right now': Phil Mickelson mistakes 54-hole leader Shubhankar Sharma for media

Shubhankar Sharma is the surprise 54-hole leader at the WGC-Mexico Championship, and he has a chance to impress one of golf's all-time greats, Phil Mickelson, when they are grouped together for the final round on Sunday.

Here's hoping Mickelson will remember the 21-year-old from India is a player — not a media member.

They met for the first time when Sharma approached Mickelson on the putting green Saturday, a story Sharma retold to the press that evening.

"Me and my caddie, we both went up to him," Sharma said. "He thought we were media and he said, 'Not right now, after the round.' Then he just realized and said, 'So sorry, I thought you were media,' and he said hi, I said hi. Then he made a few putts and he came back to me and said, 'Have a good day.' It was nice."

Sharma, who is playing in his first PGA Tour event this week, is 13 under and has a two-stroke lead in Mexico. He's grouped with Mickelson and Tyrrell Hatton, who are both at 11 under. Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello are also at 11 under.