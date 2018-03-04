WATCH: Michelle Wie sinks 36-foot putt on 72nd hole to win in Singapore

Michelle Wie is back in the winner's circle, and she got there in dramatic fashion.

From just off the green on the 72nd hole at Sentosa Golf Club, Wie drained a 36-foot putt to take the outright lead at the Women's World Championship on Sunday in Singapore.

The 28-year-old waited and then won after Danielle Kang and Nelly Korda missed birdie putts that would have forced a playoff.

"Winning is everything," said Wie, who started the final round five shots off the lead. "I mean, there is no better feeling than when you think you sink that winning putt. It’s a high, for sure."

Check out Wie's putt below. It's her first victory since she won the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.