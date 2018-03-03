WATCH: Justin Thomas shoots course-record 62 to get into contention at WGC-Mexico

Justin Thomas began Saturday 11 shots off the lead. Eight birdies and an eagle later, he'd played his way into the mix.

Thomas made birdies early and often on Moving Day. He was already two-under when he stepped up to his approach shot on No. 16, his seventh hole of the day:

But things really got ridiculous at the turn, when Thomas hit his tee ball to the fringe on the drivable par-4 1st hole and followed with this crowd-pleaser:

The last five holes for JT:





Par







En fuego. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/crx3pOJySS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2018

Thomas capped off his day with a final birdie at No. 7, where he made the 235-yard hole look easy, sticking his approach to nine feet.

9 under(!) in Round 3 with two holes to play.



How low can JT go? #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/rqy2lZrbPG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2018

It all added up to a record-setting round of 62 that moved Thomas from a share of 38th place into the top ten. To win for the second week in a row, he'll need another ridiculous round on Sunday — but we wouldn't put anything past the world No. 3.