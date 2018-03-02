WATCH: Dustin Johnson nearly slam-dunks it – from 375 yards! (and makes par)

It's impressive nearly every time Dustin Johnson hits driver. But put the No. 1-ranked player in the world on a course at high altitude and suddenly par 4s are at risk of his tee shots.

Such was the case on Friday when Johnson stepped up to the tee on the 375-yard 2nd hole at the WGC-Mexico Championship. DJ couldn't see his booming tee shot land, but we could: it covered that entire distance on the fly and just missed the jar on a hop. See for yourself:

DJ all over the target ...



From 375 yards! #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/DlySJRrd0C — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2018

The unfortunate news? Despite his 389-yard tee ball, Johnson's chip left him a seven-footer for birdie, which he missed. Tap-in pars are usually good, but this one felt a little anti-climactic.