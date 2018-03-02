Scott Dunlap, Tommy Tolles lead in Tucson; Steve Stricker one shot back

TUCSON, Ariz. — Scott Dunlap and Tommy Tolles topped the Cologuard Classic leaderboard at eight-under 65, with Steve Stricker a stroke back Friday in a bid for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

Dunlap closed his bogey-free round on Omni Tucson National’s Catalina Course with birdies on par-5 eighth and par-4 ninth. Tolles, playing in the last group off the first tee, birdied the par-4 18th for a share of the lead. He also had a bogey-free day.

Stricker played the four par 5s in five under, with an eagle on the second and three birdies. He finished second last year in his senior debut. The 12-time PGA Tour winner tied for second two weeks in Florida in the Chubb Classic, his fifth top-three finish in seven career senior starts.

University of Illinois coach Mike Small matched Stricker at 66.

Gene Sauers opened with a 67, and Bernhard Langer, Billy Mayfair and Woody Austin shot 68. Langer birdied three of the last four holes. The 60-year-old German star won seven times last season, three of the victories in majors.

Defending champion Tom Lehman, playing alongside Stricker, had a 71.

Len Mattiace also shot 71 in his senior debut. The two-time PGA Tour winner turned 50 in October.

Vijay Singh opened with a 72.

John Daly was last in the 78-player field with an 80. He had one birdie, six bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 15th.