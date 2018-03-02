WATCH: Dustin Johnson holes out for eagle from 112 yards after near-ace in Mexico

@PGATOUR
Dustin Johnson just missed a hole-out early in his second round at the WGC-Mexico Championship, but he made up for it just a few holes later with an approach shot from long distance.
Johnson was at one under for the day, having missed a prime opportunity at the par-4 2nd hole where he overdrove the green and eventually settled for a disappointing par. At the short 9th hole, he took a different strategy.
Watch the shot below.
Dustin Johnson with some absolute PERFECTION!#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/XSijQ0fAbw— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2018