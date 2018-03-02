WATCH: Dustin Johnson holes out for eagle from 112 yards after near-ace in Mexico

Dustin Johnson waves to the crowd after holing out for eagle in the second round of the WGC-Mexico
@PGATOUR
By Kevin Cunningham
Friday, March 02, 2018

Dustin Johnson just missed a hole-out early in his second round at the WGC-Mexico Championship, but he made up for it just a few holes later with an approach shot from long distance.

Johnson was at one under for the day, having missed a prime opportunity at the par-4 2nd hole where he overdrove the green and eventually settled for a disappointing par. At the short 9th hole, he took a different strategy.

Watch the shot below.

