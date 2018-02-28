Tony Romo shoots 81, WDs from Texas mini-tour event

Bad news, Tony Romo fans: your favorite quarterback disappeared at the start of the fourth quarter.

The good news? The professional sporting event in question was a golf tournament on the Northern Texas Players Tour — and, even better, Romo still has three weeks before he has to tee it up in his first official PGA Tour event, the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, March 22-25 in the Dominican Republic. That's a lot of practice time!

Still, there's no denying that Romo's latest tuneup went poorly, as he withdrew from the mini-tour event after a rain-delayed 27 holes to catch a flight, according to the PGA Tour's Sean Martin.

The former Cowboys quarterback got off to a rocky start at Bridlewood Golf Club, making bogey on his first hole and a quintuple bogey 10 on No. 2. After pars on No. 3 and 4, Romo tripled the par-4 5th and bogeyed No. 6 to reach 10 over.

It was a rocky start for Romo, who settled down after his opening six holes before ultimately pulling out of the event NTPGA

In his defense, Romo settled down from there, making two birdies against one bogey the rest of the round to post nine-over 81. On day two, he got off the blocks more smoothly, shooting two-over 38 on his first nine before the rain set in. At 11 over par and far from contention, Romo withdrew.

He wasn't alone: seven other players in the 87-man field also pulled out of the event, presumably due in part to the delay.

Toni Hakula, a former University Texas teammate of Jordan Spieth, won the event by shooting 61-67 for a two-day total of 16 under par.