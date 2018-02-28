GOLF/GOLF.com writers collect 12 awards in GWAA annual writing contest

The Golf Writers Association of America announced its 2018 Writing Awards winners on Wednesday, and GOLF's fleet of writers led all honorees with 12 awards.

Michael Bamberger claimed his sixth career first-place finish, in the Daily Feature category, while Sean Zak won his first GWAA award with top honors in the Non-Daily Feature category.

Bamberger also earned two second-place awards and two honorable mentions.

Several other GOLF writers and projects were honored as well: Alan Shipnuck received a second place, a third, and two honorable mentions, while Josh Sens and Alan Bastable also received awards. Links to the complete list of GOLF's award-winning stories can be found below:

Michael Bamberger

​1st place, Best Daily Feature: The Other Arnold: Palmer's daughter reflects on the chasm between the brand and the man

2nd place, Non-Daily Columns: Ernie and Sam

2nd place, Daily Columns: Rules changes disappoint

Honorable Mention, Non-Daily News: Trump, the new First Golfer

Honorable Mention, Non-Daily Feature: The last man who grew up at The National

Alan Shipnuck

2nd place, Non-Daily News: Viva Sergio!

3rd place, Non-Daily News: Koepka outmuscles Erin Hills

Honorable mention, non-daily feature: Donald Trump, Golfer-in-Chief

Honorable mention, Daily News: They look like America

Sean Zak

1st place, Non-Daily Features: We were watching greatness: An oral history of the 1997 Masters

Josh Sens

2nd place, Non-Daily Features: Collision Course

Alan Bastable

Honorable mention, Daily News: U.S. on cusp of Presidents Cup win