GOLF/GOLF.com writers collect 12 awards in GWAA annual writing contest

The Golf Writers Association of America announced its 2018 Writing Awards winners on Wednesday, and GOLF's fleet of writers led all honorees with 12 awards.
Michael Bamberger claimed his sixth career first-place finish, in the Daily Feature category, while Sean Zak won his first GWAA award with top honors in the Non-Daily Feature category.
Bamberger also earned two second-place awards and two honorable mentions.
Several other GOLF writers and projects were honored as well: Alan Shipnuck received a second place, a third, and two honorable mentions, while Josh Sens and Alan Bastable also received awards. Links to the complete list of GOLF's award-winning stories can be found below:
Michael Bamberger
1st place, Best Daily Feature: The Other Arnold: Palmer's daughter reflects on the chasm between the brand and the man
2nd place, Non-Daily Columns: Ernie and Sam
2nd place, Daily Columns: Rules changes disappoint
Honorable Mention, Non-Daily News: Trump, the new First Golfer
Honorable Mention, Non-Daily Feature: The last man who grew up at The National
Alan Shipnuck
2nd place, Non-Daily News: Viva Sergio!
3rd place, Non-Daily News: Koepka outmuscles Erin Hills
Honorable mention, non-daily feature: Donald Trump, Golfer-in-Chief
Honorable mention, Daily News: They look like America
Sean Zak
1st place, Non-Daily Features: We were watching greatness: An oral history of the 1997 Masters
Josh Sens
2nd place, Non-Daily Features: Collision Course
Alan Bastable
Honorable mention, Daily News: U.S. on cusp of Presidents Cup win